Police ask for help to find girl missing since setting off for Banbury last Friday
The teenager has not been seen since she got onto a bus bound for Banbury. Police have issued a description of the girl and asked for reports of possible sightings. They say they are ‘increasingly concerned’ about her disappearance.
Maisy, aged 15, was last seen on Friday morning, March 15, before getting a bus into Banbury.
She is a white female, 5ft 5 inches tall, of proportionate build with dyed hair.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black jogging bottoms and had a black bag with her.
Detective Sergeant Simon Pond said: “We’re growing increasingly concerned for Maisy, who has not been seen since Friday morning.
“I am appealing to anybody who knows of her whereabouts to please report this via our dedicated missing persons’ portal, quoting reference 43240124011.
“If you see her, please call us on 999.”