Police ask for help in search for missing man from Bicester

Police are asking members of the public for help in their search for a man missing from Bicester.

Thames Valley Police have named the man as Miles. He is 35-years-old and was last seen at the Brewers Fayre Pub on Oxford Road, Bicester at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (Monday).

Miles has ginger hair, a slim build and is around 5ft 9ins tall. He has an Irish accent and was last seen wearing a woolly hat.

Police ask anyone who has seen Miles to call 999 quoting reference 43240583179.