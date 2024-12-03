Police ask for help in search for missing man from Bicester
Police are asking members of the public for help in their search for a man missing from Bicester.
Thames Valley Police have named the man as Miles. He is 35-years-old and was last seen at the Brewers Fayre Pub on Oxford Road, Bicester at 4.30pm yesterday afternoon (Monday).
Miles has ginger hair, a slim build and is around 5ft 9ins tall. He has an Irish accent and was last seen wearing a woolly hat.
Police ask anyone who has seen Miles to call 999 quoting reference 43240583179.