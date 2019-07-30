Police ask Banburyshire public for feedback on their service

Thames Valley Police have launched a service satisfaction survey asking the public for their feedback on their experiences when dealing with the police.

A police spokesman said: "As a member of the Thames Valley community or as someone who lives outside the Thames Valley but has reported a crime or an incident in the Thames Valley, your feedback is very important to us.

"To help us better understand the effectiveness of our response to you Thames Valley Police, with support of the London School of Ecomomics, undertakes a victim and call text survey on a monthly basis.

"We also undertake separate surveys by telephone through Leicestershire Police and MEL Research."

Those who have received a text from Thames Valley Police will be individuals who appear on their records as having contacted the force in order to report a crime or an incident.

Those people are invited to complete a very short survey of two questions by responding to the text.

"Our aim is to shape our service by learning from your experience. Taking part in the survey is entirely voluntarily and whether you choose to participate or not will have absolutely no impact on your case.

"We want you to be confident that the text you have received is genuine. The number that we will send the text from will be 07860020479 (this may also show as +447860020479).

"Thames Valley Police takes your privacy very seriously, see our privacy notice for full details."

Those taking part may withdraw their consent for police to use their response to this survey at any time in the future.

They may also opt out and not receive future survey messages on their mobile number. To do this, please e-mail at surveys@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk with details of the phone number that police have contacted them.