Police arrest two 'budding gardeners' and their haul of cannabis seedlings in Bicester
‘Titchmarsh wannabes get weeded out’ said police after arresting two 'budding gardeners' and their haul of cannabis seedlings in Bicester
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The two were stopped and detained by Thames Valley Police roads policing section for a drug search.
The team Tweeted: “Their joint dreams to grow these plants faded away in a haze when #OXONRPB shifts’ finest arrested them.”
The cannabis seedlings have been forfeited. It is not an offence to supply or possess cannabis seeds but any action which cultivates them is an offence.