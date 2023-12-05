Police arrest driver inhaling gas from balloon on motorway near Banbury after alert from the public

Police arrested a motorists after he was reported inhaling gas while driving on the M40 motorway near Banbury yesterday (Monday).

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thames Valley Roads Policing officers stopped the driver on the motorway following a call from a member of the public.

The man had been seen inhaling from a balloon while driving. On searching the vehicle the officers discovered 52 large nitrous oxide (N2O) canisters inside the vehicle.

The driver was arrested.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The nitrous oxide haul discovered in a vehicle stopped by police on the M40 yesterday (Monday)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nitrous Oxide – sometimes known as laughing gas – is a colourless and tasteless gas that can be used as a medical anaesthetic, when baking, to whip cream, in some car engines, to increase power (referred to as NOS) and recreationally, as a way to get ‘high’.