Police arrest driver inhaling gas from balloon on motorway near Banbury after alert from the public
Thames Valley Roads Policing officers stopped the driver on the motorway following a call from a member of the public.
The man had been seen inhaling from a balloon while driving. On searching the vehicle the officers discovered 52 large nitrous oxide (N2O) canisters inside the vehicle.
The driver was arrested.
Nitrous Oxide – sometimes known as laughing gas – is a colourless and tasteless gas that can be used as a medical anaesthetic, when baking, to whip cream, in some car engines, to increase power (referred to as NOS) and recreationally, as a way to get ‘high’.
Side effects of N2O can include transient dizziness, dissociation, disorientation, loss of balance, impaired memory and cognition and weakness in the legs. When intoxicated accidents like tripping and falling may occur. Some fatal accidents have been reported due to due to asphyxia (hypoxia).