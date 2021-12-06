Police arrest driver almost twice over the alcohol limit after north Oxfordshire crash

The wreckage of a car, driven by a motorist who later proved to be almost twice over the legal limit to drive

Officers from the TVP Roads Policing Unit were called to a single vehicle collision near Kirtlington.

The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

The officers later tweeted: "At the police station his evidential breath reading was 62ug, almost twice the legal limit. #P5600 #P6874 #oxoncshift #OpHolly."

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The arrest was one of a number over the last week in which drivers who crashed their cars were found to be over the legal limit.