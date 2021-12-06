Police arrest driver almost twice over the alcohol limit after north Oxfordshire crash
Thames Valley Police (TVP) arrested a motorist whose breath test reading was almost twice the legal limit last night (Sunday).
Monday, 6th December 2021, 12:18 pm
Officers from the TVP Roads Policing Unit were called to a single vehicle collision near Kirtlington.
The driver failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.
The officers later tweeted: "At the police station his evidential breath reading was 62ug, almost twice the legal limit. #P5600 #P6874 #oxoncshift #OpHolly."
The arrest was one of a number over the last week in which drivers who crashed their cars were found to be over the legal limit.
TVP started its 2021 Christmas 'Don't drink and drive' campaign - Operation Holly - on December 1.