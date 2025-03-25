Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of missing Banbury man Robert
Robert, 51, was last seen in Banbury at around 11am yesterday.
He is described as 6ft tall of medium build and with short grey hair.
Robert was last seen wearing a polo t-shirt and dark grey hooded jumper.
PS Andrew Ryan said: “We are extremely concerned for Robert’s welfare and have been working hard to find him since he was last seen yesterday.
“We are now appealing for the public’s help to locate Robert so if you see him, please call 999, quoting reference number 43250144269.
“Anyone with information on Robert's whereabouts should make a report on our website.”
To report information to the police about Robert’s whereabouts, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/
