Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of missing Banbury man Robert

By Jack Ingham
Published 25th Mar 2025, 15:12 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The police have asked the public to help them find missing Banbury man Robert.

Robert, 51, was last seen in Banbury at around 11am yesterday.

He is described as 6ft tall of medium build and with short grey hair.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robert was last seen wearing a polo t-shirt and dark grey hooded jumper.

Police are growingly extremely concerned about the welfare of missing Banbury man Robert.placeholder image
Police are growingly extremely concerned about the welfare of missing Banbury man Robert.

PS Andrew Ryan said: “We are extremely concerned for Robert’s welfare and have been working hard to find him since he was last seen yesterday.

“We are now appealing for the public’s help to locate Robert so if you see him, please call 999, quoting reference number 43250144269.

“Anyone with information on Robert's whereabouts should make a report on our website.”

To report information to the police about Robert’s whereabouts, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/

Related topics:PoliceBanbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice