Police are extremely concerned for the welfare of missing Banbury man Robert

The police have asked the public to help them find missing Banbury man Robert.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert, 51, was last seen in Banbury at around 11am yesterday.

He is described as 6ft tall of medium build and with short grey hair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert was last seen wearing a polo t-shirt and dark grey hooded jumper.

Police are growingly extremely concerned about the welfare of missing Banbury man Robert.

PS Andrew Ryan said: “We are extremely concerned for Robert’s welfare and have been working hard to find him since he was last seen yesterday.

“We are now appealing for the public’s help to locate Robert so if you see him, please call 999, quoting reference number 43250144269.

“Anyone with information on Robert's whereabouts should make a report on our website.”

To report information to the police about Robert’s whereabouts, visit: https://www.thamesvalley.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/add-something-reported-missing/