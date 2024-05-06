Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At around 12.41pm on that day, a Volvo lorry collided with the central reservation and bridge support on the M40 between Junction 8A and Oxford Services.

Sadly the driver, a man in his fifties, died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported.

No other vehicles were involved in the collision. The motorway was closed for some time.

PC Steve Lane of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts remain with the family of the man who died following the collision.

“We are carrying out an investigation into the collision and asking any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the incident to please come forward.