Police appeal in M40 death crash investigation

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision which occurred on the M40 southbound.

The incident took place last Tuesday (October 1) at about 6.20am.

A silver Mercedes Sprinter van joined the motorway at Cherwell Valley Services junction 10, travelling towards junction 9.

It then left the carriageway and travelled along the verge before colliding with a camera mast.

The driver of the van, a 44-year-old man who was the vehicle's only occupant, died at the scene.

Investigating officer, PC Kate Bishop, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident, or who saw this vehicle driving prior to the collision.

"If you have any information which you think could help our investigation, please call 101, quoting reference number 134 (1/10)."