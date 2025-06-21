Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses to a fatal accident

Police have appealed for witnesses to a road traffic accident in which a man in his 20s died.

The crash happened on the A361 near Milcombe yesterday afternoon (Friday) at around 1.45pm

A black Honda CBR 650 and a HGV with a trailer were involved in the collision on the A361 South Newington Road, between Bloxham Road and New Road.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old man, sadly died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

The road was closed while Thames Valley Police dealt with the scene with its partners. The road has since reopened.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Darren Baker, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Tragically, a man has died following this collision and our thoughts are with his loved ones.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw the collision to contact us. I am also appealing for anyone with a dash-camera who was driving in the area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if they captured anything that could help our investigation.

“You can get in touch by calling 101 or via our website, quoting reference number 43250306299.”