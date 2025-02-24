Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after man is seriously injured in Banbury crash
Thames Valley Police put out the appeal for information following the collision on the A422 eastbound.
At around 11.20am on Friday, February 21, a motorcycle was travelling towards Junction 11 of the M40. When the motorcyclist, a man in his sixties, left the roundabout with Wildmere Road and Ermont Way, he collided with a road barrier.
The motorcycle, a silver Yamaha FZS 1000 remained on the eastbound carriageway but the motorcyclist went over the barrier and landed on the westbound carriageway.
The man sustained serious injuries requiring hospital treatment where he remains, police said on Saturday.
Investigating officer PC Katie Young said: “I am appealing for witnesses to please come forward.
“I am also appealing to anyone who has dash-came footage, to please share this with us.
“Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250087457.”
