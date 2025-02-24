Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after man is seriously injured in Banbury crash

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 24th Feb 2025, 08:56 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 08:56 BST

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Banbury.

Thames Valley Police put out the appeal for information following the collision on the A422 eastbound.

At around 11.20am on Friday, February 21, a motorcycle was travelling towards Junction 11 of the M40. When the motorcyclist, a man in his sixties, left the roundabout with Wildmere Road and Ermont Way, he collided with a road barrier.

The motorcycle, a silver Yamaha FZS 1000 remained on the eastbound carriageway but the motorcyclist went over the barrier and landed on the westbound carriageway.

Police have appealed for witnesses to a crash which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries

The man sustained serious injuries requiring hospital treatment where he remains, police said on Saturday.

Investigating officer PC Katie Young said: “I am appealing for witnesses to please come forward.

“I am also appealing to anyone who has dash-came footage, to please share this with us.

“Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250087457.”

