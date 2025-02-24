Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after man is seriously injured in Banbury crash

Police appeal for witnesses and dashcam footage after a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police put out the appeal for information following the collision on the A422 eastbound.

At around 11.20am on Friday, February 21, a motorcycle was travelling towards Junction 11 of the M40. When the motorcyclist, a man in his sixties, left the roundabout with Wildmere Road and Ermont Way, he collided with a road barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorcycle, a silver Yamaha FZS 1000 remained on the eastbound carriageway but the motorcyclist went over the barrier and landed on the westbound carriageway.

Police have appealed for witnesses to a crash which left a motorcyclist with serious injuries

The man sustained serious injuries requiring hospital treatment where he remains, police said on Saturday.

Investigating officer PC Katie Young said: “I am appealing for witnesses to please come forward.

“I am also appealing to anyone who has dash-came footage, to please share this with us.

“Anyone with information can contact us by calling 101 or via our website, quoting crime reference number 43250087457.”