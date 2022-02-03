Police appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage of fallen power cables incident causing traffic congestion yesterday (Wednesday) in south Cherwell
Police have appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage of a traffic incident which caused overhead power cables to fall onto a carriageway during yesterday (Wednesday) in south Cherwell
Hours of congestion resulted from the road traffic collision on the A34 near Bicester. At around 1.40pm, a grab lorry exiting the lay-by at the Shell petrol station was involved in a collision with overhead power cables, causing them to fall onto the carriageway.
Fortunately, no one was injured but the road was closed for four hours as a result.
PC Jon Simpkins, of the Roads Policing team, based at Bicester Howes Lane police station, said: “I am looking for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of this incident to please come forward.
“It was a busy time of day on the A34 and other drivers would have witnessed this incident so I hope they will get in touch.
“Either call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220049255.”