Police appeal for witnesses and dash-cam footage of fallen power cables incident causing traffic congestion yesterday (Wednesday) in south Cherwell

Police appeal for dash-cam footage of power cable incident on the A34

Hours of congestion resulted from the road traffic collision on the A34 near Bicester. At around 1.40pm, a grab lorry exiting the lay-by at the Shell petrol station was involved in a collision with overhead power cables, causing them to fall onto the carriageway.

Fortunately, no one was injured but the road was closed for four hours as a result.

PC Jon Simpkins, of the Roads Policing team, based at Bicester Howes Lane police station, said: “I am looking for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of this incident to please come forward.

“It was a busy time of day on the A34 and other drivers would have witnessed this incident so I hope they will get in touch.