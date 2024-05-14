Donald Watts who has been reported missing - with his black labrador - in Banbury

Police are appealing for help from the public in their hunt for 86-year-old man, reported missing in Banbury this evening (Monday).

Officers are concerned for Donald Watts, known to frequent St Louis Park, Banbury and around Sainsburys.

Donald is described as white, 5ft10, medium build. He has grey hair, clean shaven and wearing grey trousers and a lightweight navy jacket. He is also believed to have a black Labrador dog with him.

