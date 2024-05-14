Police appeal for help in hunt for 86-year-old man, reported missing in Banbury this evening (Monday)
Police are appealing for help from the public in their hunt for 86-year-old man, reported missing in Banbury this evening (Monday).
Officers are concerned for Donald Watts, known to frequent St Louis Park, Banbury and around Sainsburys.
Donald is described as white, 5ft10, medium build. He has grey hair, clean shaven and wearing grey trousers and a lightweight navy jacket. He is also believed to have a black Labrador dog with him.
Anyone seeing Donald or knowing his whereabouts should call 101 or 999 quoting INC-20240514-1842 or 43240224137.