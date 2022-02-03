Police appeal for dash-cam footage of overhead power cables incident causing traffic congestion yesterday (Wednesday) in south Cherwell
Police have appealed for dash-cam footage of a traffic incident which caused overhead power cables to fall onto the carriageway during yesterday (Wednesday) in south Cherwell
Hours of congestion resulted from the road traffic collision on the A34 near Bicester. At around 1.40pm, a grab lorry exiting the lay-by at the Shell petrol station was involved in a collision with overhead power cables, causing them to fall onto the carriageway.
Fortunately, no one was injured but the road was closed for four hours as a result.
PC Jon Simpkins, of the Roads Policing team, based at Bicester Howes Lane police station, said: “I am looking for any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of this incident to please come forward.
“It was a busy time of day on the A34 and other drivers would have witnessed this incident so I hope they will get in touch.
“Either call us on 101 or make a report online, quoting reference number 43220049255.”