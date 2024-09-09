Police and councillors to hear public concerns in Banbury neighbourhood meetings this month

Police and councillors invite the general public to a series of neighbourhood meetings to hear their concerns during September.

The Banbury Community Forums will give residents the opportunity to go along and meet members of the local Neighbourhood Team alongside local councillors to discuss the issues affecting you and your community.

If you want to have your say and help shape the team's policing priorities for the next three months please go along to one of the sessions.

The first meeeting is for residents of the town centre, Easington and Grimsbury and take place on Wednesday from 6pm – 7.30pm at St Leonard’s Primary School, Overthorpe Road, Banbury.

The Hill Community Centre, Dover Avenue, Banbury where the second of the neighbourhood forums takes place on Thursday

On Thursday, September 12, a meeting takes place at The Hill Community Centre, Dover Avenue, Banbury. This is for residents of the Ruscote, Hardwick, Hanwell and Neithrop areas.

The third is for Banbury Cross and Neithrop areas and takes place on Thursday, September 26 at Ruscote Community Hall, Longelands Way, Banbury from 6pm – 7.30pm.