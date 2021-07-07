Police and council officials respond to reports of travellers at two locations in Banbury, including local park

Officials from multiple agencies are working together to resolve the issue of reports of travellers at two locations in Banbury, including Moorfield Park (Submitted image)

In a statement, park owners Banbury Town Council said they were notified yesterday afternoon (Tuesday July 6) that 14 caravans had arrived at Moorfield Park.

The police and the council’s park rangers attended and are now working with Oxfordshire County Council’s Gypsy and Traveller Service to remove the vans.

They are meeting at the park today (Wednesday July 7) to commence the legal procedure to remove the incursion.

Oxfordshire County Council Gypsy and Traveller service were notified of an incursion on the Windsor Street car park, Banbury last night (Tuesday July 6).

The police and district council have attended. The Gypsy and Traveller service are working with its partners the district and town council and Thames Valley Police to resolve the issue.