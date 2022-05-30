Police and council mount operation in Banbury to see which shop-keepers would sell alcohol to under-age drinkers

Thames Valley Police cadets were out with senior officers in Banbury and licensing staff from Cherwell District Council to see if retailers would sell alcohol to those below the permitted age.

The operation was a ‘test purchasing operation’ and shop keepers who failed the test were listed to be part of ‘follow-up work’.

The legal age at which young people may buy alcohol is 18. It is against the law to sell alcohol to anyone under 18, or for those young people to buy or try to buy alcohol, or for an adult to buy or try to buy alcohol for them.

