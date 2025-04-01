Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have altered an earlier statement today and are appealing for witnesses to a violent disorder and a stabbing.

Early today Thames Valley Police said a man had been involved in an altercation and had been taken to hospital with a wound on his arm.

This evening the force are describing the incident as a violent disorder in which a man was stabbed. And detectives are appealing for witnesses.

The new statement says: “At just before 6.40pm on Monday, police were called to reports of a fight in progress in Hilton Road, Banbury.

Police have put out a renewed appeal after describing a violent disorder in Hilton Road, Banbury on March 31

“Upon their arrival the disorder had ceased but one man in his thirties was treated in hospital for a significant stab wound to his arm. He is in a stable condition, which is not believed to be life-threatening.

“Investigators have established that the disorder involved approximately 10-12 males and that a much larger group of males who may have witnessed events, were also present in the road at the time.”

Two men, aged 37 and 45, both from Banbury, have been arrested on suspicion of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and violent disorder and remain in police custody at this time.

Lead investigating officer, Detective Inspector James Holden-White, of Banbury CID, said: “This incident has occurred in the early evening, and at this stage, I believe the victim and offenders are known to each other, and to members of the wider local community who were present.

“I know that incidents such as this cause concern but I would reassure the public that we are making good progress in this investigation, have made arrests and have identified some of the other persons involved.

“Whilst I am confident that this incident is not linked to recent incidents in Ruscote Arcade and Princess Diana Park, this disorder may be linked to previous incidents between those involved. As such, I do not believe there is a wider risk to the public and there will be increased patrols in the area for community reassurance.

“We are committed to make all our communities safer and I appeal directly to those who witnessed what happened, or who have any information that may assist the investigation to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“I would also like to hear from anybody who has dash-cam, CCTV or doorbell camera footage that has captured the incident to please contact us.

“You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43250156637.

“Alternatively, for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”