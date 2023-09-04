News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Plenty of smiles as Banbury care centre's summer fete raises over £400

There were plenty of smiles on Saturday (September 2) at the Larkrise Care Centre’s annual summer fete.
By Jack Ingham
Published 4th Sep 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:42 BST

The centre - which offers residential, dementia and nursing care for up to 60 residents - held its annual summer fete in its garden.

The day raised £462.80 for the centre by inviting visitors to take part in a tombola and a raffle, with the smaller visitors enjoying the bouncy castle.

Food and drinks were enjoyed by everyone on the sunny day, and local musician Lee Wilkinson had visitors tapping their feet with his renditions of yesteryear’s classics.

Most Popular
There were plenty of smiles on Saturday at the Larkrise Care Centre’s annual summer fete.There were plenty of smiles on Saturday at the Larkrise Care Centre’s annual summer fete.
There were plenty of smiles on Saturday at the Larkrise Care Centre’s annual summer fete.

Activities co-ordinator Jade Wise said: "We want to say a massive thank you to some local businesses who were kind enough to donate to our raffle. These include Banbury Bowl, The Chatsworth, TBC Cocktail Bar, RS Burger Shack, Banbury Fish Bar, Hook Norton Brewery, The Herb Centre, Stormtrooper Beer, Morrisons, Aldi, Megha Wines, Just Wok, Bentley Cars, and more."

“If it wasn’t from the support of these local businesses, we wouldn’t of been able to make the raffle such a success.”

Related topics:BanburyFoodHook Norton BreweryMorrisons