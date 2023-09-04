Plenty of smiles as Banbury care centre's summer fete raises over £400

There were plenty of smiles on Saturday (September 2) at the Larkrise Care Centre’s annual summer fete.

The centre - which offers residential, dementia and nursing care for up to 60 residents - held its annual summer fete in its garden.

The day raised £462.80 for the centre by inviting visitors to take part in a tombola and a raffle, with the smaller visitors enjoying the bouncy castle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Food and drinks were enjoyed by everyone on the sunny day, and local musician Lee Wilkinson had visitors tapping their feet with his renditions of yesteryear’s classics.

There were plenty of smiles on Saturday at the Larkrise Care Centre’s annual summer fete.

Activities co-ordinator Jade Wise said: "We want to say a massive thank you to some local businesses who were kind enough to donate to our raffle. These include Banbury Bowl, The Chatsworth, TBC Cocktail Bar, RS Burger Shack, Banbury Fish Bar, Hook Norton Brewery, The Herb Centre, Stormtrooper Beer, Morrisons, Aldi, Megha Wines, Just Wok, Bentley Cars, and more."