Plenty of smiles as Banbury care centre's summer fete raises over £400
The centre - which offers residential, dementia and nursing care for up to 60 residents - held its annual summer fete in its garden.
The day raised £462.80 for the centre by inviting visitors to take part in a tombola and a raffle, with the smaller visitors enjoying the bouncy castle.
Food and drinks were enjoyed by everyone on the sunny day, and local musician Lee Wilkinson had visitors tapping their feet with his renditions of yesteryear’s classics.
Activities co-ordinator Jade Wise said: "We want to say a massive thank you to some local businesses who were kind enough to donate to our raffle. These include Banbury Bowl, The Chatsworth, TBC Cocktail Bar, RS Burger Shack, Banbury Fish Bar, Hook Norton Brewery, The Herb Centre, Stormtrooper Beer, Morrisons, Aldi, Megha Wines, Just Wok, Bentley Cars, and more."