Playing Hooky - a new book is published to celebrate 175 years of Banburyshire's famous brewery

A fascinating book has been published to mark 175 successful years of Banburyshire’s best known brewery.

Playing Hooky is written by award-winning journalist Adrian Tierney-Jones and details 175 years of heritage and history at the iconic Hook Norton business.

From the front cover, designed by renowned Oxfordshire landscape artist Josephine Trotter, to the end the book describes the history of the well-loved brewery, its iconic Victorian Tower brewhouse, its people and challenges, navigating a path through generations of the British brewing industry.

Managing Director, James Clarke, great great grandson of founder John Harris, said “It has been a fascinating project over the last two years. While I was confident I would learn more about the history, I learnt a whole lot more - the ups and the downs with the common theme of family.

"Working with Adrian was a pleasure and reminded me of just how lucky I am to work with an amazing team of people in a lovely brewery, in a family business, and to work with my sons just as my father worked with me in this beautiful brewery of my ancestors.

"The book is a significant milestone and I am extremely proud to be at the helm in this momentous year.”

Adrian Tierney-Jones said: “Writing and researching this book has been immensely rewarding as I have delved through the brewery’s archives, including brewing records, board meeting minutes and correspondence between the family and various suppliers down through the centuries - for this is a brewery whose life spans three centuries and several generations of the same family.

"I also wanted to show how the brewery mirrored the massive changes in the British brewing industry, including the strictures of the world wars, the changing tastes in beer and the various characters who served Hook Norton’s beer in its pubs.”

Josephine Trotter said “The brewery has been part of my life since we moved to the village 50 years ago. My late husband, Angus Irvine very much participated in the life of Hook Norton with Bill Clarke, James’s grandfather, and Paula Clarke, James’s mother, with whom I have been lifelong friends, seeing each other through life’s ups and downs.

"Every Friday we would take our big brown jug down to The Gate Hangs High to be filled with Hooky for the weekend! I was delighted when James asked me to produce a cover for this wonderful history. I loved the challenge of combining the elements he had in mind - Brailes Hill, the Shire horses and the Brewery.

"The building itself was tricky but it all came together and I feel the composition works well.”

A special event to celebrate the book will be held at the brewery on Tuesday, October 15 from 6pm – 8pm hosted by James Clarke, Adrian Tierney-Jones, Josephine Trotter and the brewery’s newest and youngest shire horse Cromwell.

Established in 1849, Hook Norton Brewery is celebrating 175 years of beer and brewing this year. The family-owned brewery is still fiercely and proudly independent and produces award winning ales, lagers and stouts from its iconic Victorian Tower Brewery - an extraordinary building of brick, ironstone, cast iron and timber with much of the originally installed brewing machinery still in use today.

‘Playing Hooky’ is available in the brewery shop and at www.hooky.co.uk