Playground in Banbury to get much needed revamp.

Howard Road play area is receiving a £110,000 facelift.

The play facility, which will close on September 9, should be ready for use again by the end of October. Modernisation will include new play equipment, a safer surface and improved fencing.

The area will be made more disabled-friendly and work will be done to reduce the risk of flooding. Banbury Town Council is asking members of the public to respect signs warning that the site is dangerous while work is in progress.

Cllr Colin Clarke, chairman of the council’s general services committee, said: “Howard Road play area will be a superb facility when it is finished.”

“It will have the most up-to-date equipment and a new safe surface. Other improvements will mean it can be used by a wider range of youngsters and stay open no matter how much rain we get.”

He added: “I urge everyone to stay away while the work is being done. The play area will, in effect, be a building site and they can be dangerous places.

“The next nearest play areas are on the former cattle market site and in Moorfields Park.”