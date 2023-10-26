News you can trust since 1838
Playful primates bring joy to Banbury care home residents during visit

A visit from a pair of squirrel monkeys bought joy to a Banbury care during a fun visit this week.
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Oct 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 10:36 BST
The two monkeys, Catness and Antonio, enjoyed sitting on the residents’ shoulders during Tuesday’s (October 24) 'Chimp 'N' Tea' party at The Orders of St John Care Trust’s Larkrise Care Centre.

Brought in by handlers Jersey Shepherd and Barbara Marquez from Amazing Animals, the special guests mingled with the residents, creating much joy and curiosity.

Tracey Edwards, home manager at Larkrise, shared her delight: “What an afternoon it was! We all had so much fun. It was great to witness the residents' joy during the long-anticipated visit from the squirrel monkeys.”

Resident Philip sitting comfortably with a squirrel monkey, and the party in full swing.Resident Philip sitting comfortably with a squirrel monkey, and the party in full swing.
In addition to the playful primate pair, staff at the home dressed up in their favourite animal costumes, and some of the residents joined the fun by wearing animal masks.

Food was served to the residents, their families, and volunteers, and a selection of cakes was available for sale, with the proceeds going to support a local charity, Dogs for Good.

Jill, a resident at Larkrise, couldn't contain her excitement: “I was so pleased to see how well the event was received, and it was touching to witness so many residents coming together to enjoy themselves. We're already looking forward to the next one.”

Residents and staff from The Orders of St John Care Trust sister home in Woodstock travelled over to enjoy the day trip to Larkrise to share in the monkeying around.

For more information about the Larkrise Care Centre visit, https://www.osjct.co.uk/care-home/larkrise-care-centre

