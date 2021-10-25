Play and Activity Day takes place in Brackley tomorrow (Tuesday, October 26)

The play and activities day takes place at Brackley Leisure Centre

The event takes place between 11am - 3pm and is free for children and families. Organisers are expecting between 250 – 500 people and have arranged a number of exciting activities such as Smoothie Bike, DIY Face Painting, Junk Modelling, Drumming, Bungee Run, Tricky Trails Biking, Go Karts, Nature Play, Rodeo Bull, Raffle, Police Car, Police Beat Bus and more.

The aim of the event is to offer families a chance to connect and give children an opportunity to play in a safe environment.

The event is funded by London Marathon Charitable Trust and SNYE is supported by West Northants Council and Brackley Town Council.