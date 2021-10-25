Play and Activity Day takes place in Brackley tomorrow (Tuesday, October 26)
South Northants Youth Engagement Team (SNYE) will be holding our annual Play and Activity Day tomorrow in partnership with Oxfordshire Play Association outside Brackley Leisure Centre.
The event takes place between 11am - 3pm and is free for children and families. Organisers are expecting between 250 – 500 people and have arranged a number of exciting activities such as Smoothie Bike, DIY Face Painting, Junk Modelling, Drumming, Bungee Run, Tricky Trails Biking, Go Karts, Nature Play, Rodeo Bull, Raffle, Police Car, Police Beat Bus and more.
The aim of the event is to offer families a chance to connect and give children an opportunity to play in a safe environment.
The event is funded by London Marathon Charitable Trust and SNYE is supported by West Northants Council and Brackley Town Council.
For more information contact: Penny Embden, Youth Engagement Coordinator on 07816 466134. The leisure centre is located on Springfield Way, Brackley NN13 6JJ.