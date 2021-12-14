Plans to convert former office building near Banbury town centre into hotel submitted to council

The planning application submitted to Cherwell District Council by Edgars planning consultants on behalf of joint applicants, Waterperry Court Developments Ltd and Travelodge Ltd, seeks to convert a former office complex at the edge of Banbury' s town centre into a hotel.

The plans involve the redevelopment of the existing Waterperry Court building, which contains five separate office blocks, and is located in a prominent position at the junction of Bridge Street, Middleton Road and Merton Street.

The planning application seeks to create an 87-bedroom hotel, including a bar/restaurant on the ground floor, which would be open to hotel guests and the general public. The proposals also include 41 car parking spaces, of which 10 will provide EV charging points, along with 22 covered cycle parking spaces (11 stands).

The application calls for a major redesign of the building including a 'modest' eastern extension as part of the building’s wider renovation, which also includes replacement of the existing pitched roof with a flat roof and improvements and refurbishment of the 'existing rather dated building façade.'

The proposed redesign of the building includes a combination of red and buff brick, dark grey cladding and off-white render, which is 'reflective of the wide range of architectural styles in the immediate vicinity of the site.'

The plans say the total floorspace of the hotel would be 3,050 sqm, of which 1,030 sqm is new build, comprising of a two/three storey (three/four storeys from rear car park level) stepped extension (7m beyond existing footprint) on the eastern side of the building (replacing Chiltern House). Some modifications are also proposed on the western side of the building to facilitate a fire escape from the upper floors.

The application also said: "Overall the sensitive redevelopment and external improvements to the appearance of a currently redundant and physically deteriorating building that occupies a prominent position within the local area on the edge of the conservation area is expected to make a positive contribution to the area’s character."

Image of a graphic arts impression of the north elevation of the proposed hotel conversion of the Waterperry Court office building (Image from the planning application)

The application included some history on the site, which said the original building was constructed in 1989, and included five terraced self-contained office buildings. In the following years four of the five units were occupied by Brethertons Solicitors, who later vacated the property in early 2020.

Waterperry Court Developments Ltd purchased the property in December 2020. The building has been vacant since the sale.

Anyone interested making a comment on the proposed development should click on the 'Comment on this application' icon using the following web link: https://planningregister.cherwell.gov.uk/Planning/Display/21/03918/F