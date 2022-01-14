Plans to convert former Buzz Bingo building into retirement development submitted to council

Churchill Retirement Living has submitted a planning application to Cherwell District Council proposing a ‘Later Life’ housing development of 80 apartments in a single building, and associated communal facilities, landscaping, vehicular access and car parking.

The proposal involves the redevelopment of the vacant buildings and associated land which includes the former Buzz Bingo Hall and car park at the corner of Castle Street and North Bar Street.

The proposal includes one and two bedroom apartments, which the developer says are designed to help people remain independent, safe, secure and sociable for as long as possible. Plans for the retirement development say there will be provision for extensive communal areas where neighbours can socialise, host visitors and be part of a 'friendly, likeminded community.'

Image of plans to turn former Buzz Bingo building into a retirement centre in Banbury (Image from the Cherwell planning application)

The plans say the retirement development will include a 'Lodge Manager' to look out for people’s welfare, be a point of call if help is needed, make sure the communal areas are well maintained and to be a reassuring, friendly presence. The lodge managers will also organise events and trips within the retirement community.

All apartments will have a careline support system, which will be connected to 24-hour support.

At the start of the 1980s the site was redeveloped into a bingo hall with car parking, and commercial offices fronting Castle Street and North Bar Street, enveloping Trelawn House on three sides.

Churchill Retirement Living held an online public consultation between November 1 and 8, 2021. For more information on the development go to: https://consultwithyou.co.uk/churchill/banburyTo make a comment on the planning application with Cherwell District Council you can use the following web link: https://planningregister.cherwell.gov.uk/Planning/Display/21/04202/F

Plans to convert the former Buzz Bingo building into retirement development submitted to Cherwell District Council (Image from the planning application)