The site's location. Image taken from planning documents.

Plans are being prepared to build a large employment development on land near Gaydon.

Commercial Estates Group (CEG) is planning to build on a 29.5-hectare site which lies between the M40, Pimple Lane and the B4100 (Banbury Road) and southeast of Jaguar Land Rover’s design and engineering centre and Aston Martin Lagonda’s headquarters.

CEG held a public consultation event at Gaydon Village Hall this week in order to share its early proposals for the development south of Junction 12 of the M40.

The company has said: “The proposals seek to respond to the significant need for new employment floorspace within the district and wider region.

"The forthcoming planning application would seek permission for a range of uses including, manufacturing, storage and distribution, research and development, and industrial processes.

"The scheme will appeal to a range of occupiers from national companies, major local employers seeking new and larger premises as well smaller and growing local businesses.

"Collectively, this will help to provide a variety of jobs, including, manufacturing, supply chain and warehousing roles; distribution and logistics design; as well as managerial positions and associated roles such as HR, health and safety, finance, IT, marketing and support services.”

Advertisement

CEG has said it will take into account feedback from the public consultation before formally submitting the plans.