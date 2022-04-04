Plans have been put forward to build 49 new homes on the outskirts of Shenington near Banbury.

The proposal by Studio RBA, on behalf of Elan Homes, seeks to build the homes on a 6.97 acre site just south of Stocking Lane and north of Rattlecombe Road and claims 17 of the homes, or 35 per cent, will be classed as affordable homes.

The site is located just south of Stocking Lane and north of Rattlecombe Road. The site is bordered by hedge rows and agricultural fields to the west, and Shennington Primary School to the north.

The wider site will include large areas of parks and open space. Vehicle access would come from Rattlecombe Road with all houses reached via a central spine road.

The application claims: "Elan Homes has a proven track record of delivering quality housing schemes."

More 70 comments have been submitted to Cherwell District Council in connection to the application.

One of the comments submitted came from a resident in Rattlecombe Road, which said: "A further 49 houses would equate to something in the region of a 45 per cent increase to the size of our village, and would change it considerably; in my opinion, ruining much of its charm and character."

Shenington with Alkerton Parish Council submitted a detailed written objection to the proposed housing development. The parish council's objection called the application surprising and unwarranted due to the fact previous proposals for this site had been repeatedly rejected.

The parish council also objected on the grounds of how more traffic associated with more houses would have a negative impact of the local community life.

The objection by the parish council also claims the local amenities in the village such as the primary school and the local doctor's surgery, a branch of the Fenny Compton surgery, have very few spaces left and would struggle to support another development of homes.

The Oxfordshire branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England, a registered charity, has also submitted a 'strong' objection to the planning application.