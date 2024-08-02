Plans submitted to turn empty Banbury bank into a restaurant and takeaway

Plans have been submitted to turn a former Banbury bank that has been empty for more than a year into a restaurant and hot food takeaway.

Applicant Mr Hassan, whose forename has not been disclosed, would like to turn the vacant TSB building on the High Street in the town centre into a new OGS – ‘Original Gyro Smash’ store.

He has applied retrospectively for planning permission from Cherwell District Council for the development which would replace the bank building that has been vacant since May 31, 2023.

An applicant planning paper says proposals are for “an established and successful restaurant or takeaway currently located on Parson Street”.

The existing OGS restaurant sells burgers, chips and chicken wings among other fast food items.

The planning paper adds: “Due to ongoing success they have outgrown their premises and wish to expand.

“The proposals are for the addition of hot food services and takeaway facilities on the ground floor. Along with residential units of the first and second floors.

“The addition of a hot food premises will utilise the currently unoccupied space on the ground floor.

“All food sold will be cooked on-site and will comprise high quality gourmet food.”

Changes to internal floor space as part of the proposals will also enable the creation of four one-bed flats at first and second floor level.

The applicant insists there would be “limited alterations” to the external appearance of the building.

Public comments on the application are yet to be displayed but Banbury Town Council has responded saying it has no objections to the plan.