Plans submitted to convert Grade II listed stable building near Chipping Norton into home

Plans have been submitted to convert a Grade II listed former stable building near Chipping Norton into a home.

The building has been “suffering from a lack of maintenance” according to planning documents and has been used for storage since it stopped being used as a stable.

Omar Afridi, who owns the building as well as the house adjoined to it, made the application for Cedar Lodge in Shipton-under-Wychwood, which was validated by West Oxfordshire District Council on Wednesday, January 15.

The proposals to make the stable a suitable home include converting the former cart bay into a living room, retaining the former tack room as a boot and cloak room, and incorporating the stable bay divider and hay manager into the kitchen design.

A design, access and heritage statement for the application said: “The retention of historical significance, minimized harm, and numerous heritage and public benefits justify the conversion, ensuring the building’s long-term conservation and enhancement.”

The site is located at the end of a private driveway, which can be accessed via Church Street opposite St. Mary’s Church.

Mr Milton Grundy, a tax lawyer pioneered offshore tax havens, was the previous owner of the property before he passed away in November 2022.

He bought the Old Vicarage which had been split into two dwellings, Cedar House and Cedar Lodge, after building the grade II* listed New House and its Japanese garden on the land next to it in 1964.

Cedar House and Cedar Lodge are separate tenanted properties within the same building, both of which belong to the applicant.