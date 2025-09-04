Plans submitted to build huge 9,000-home settlement at site of former RAF base near Banbury

A planning application has been submitted to build a huge 9,000-home settlement on the site of a former RAF base between Banbury and Bicester.

Dorchester Living submitted the plans to build the homes at the former Upper Heyford airbase this month.

If granted permission, the development will include 2,700 “affordable homes”, 900 assisted living units and 180 homes for key workers.

The development will also contain new schools, community facilities and green spaces, according to Dorchester Living.

A spokesperson for Dorchester Living said: “Heyford Park is already a thriving place to live and work. More than 1,200 homes have been delivered to date, together with Heyford Park School for children aged three to 16, a supermarket, pharmacy, hotel, barbers, restaurant and a growing commercial cluster.

“Dorchester has focused on creating a place where people feel connected and supported. A wide range of social facilities bring neighbours together of all ages, including play areas, a pump track, outdoor football tables, tennis courts, and mini libraries.

“This is just the start of the long-term vision for a vibrant, inclusive and active community.”

As part of the new plans, a new health hub, primary schools and a secondary school would be built at Heyford Park.

An artist's impression of what the development will look like once completed.

Dorchester Living says the project will be focused on sustainability and will achieve a minimum 10 per cent biodiversity net gain.

They say that approximately 60 per cent of the site will be dedicated to green spaces, featuring connecting nature corridors, public parkland, walking trails and an area set aside as a local wildlife site.

Paul Silver, CEO of Dorchester Living, said: “This is a pivotal moment in the evolution of Heyford Park. The masterplan we’ve submitted is the result of years of careful thinking and extensive collaboration with a variety of different groups, including Heyford Park Parish, Great Western Rail, Heyford Park Schools and the wider local community.

“This is underpinned by our genuine belief that growth can be delivered in a way that’s community-led and environmentally conscious.

According to developer Dorchester Living, 60% of the project will be green spaces and parkland.

“Our goal is to deliver something exceptional and exemplary for Oxfordshire, and a national blueprint for how towns can and should be delivered in the UK, a place that not only provides homes and jobs but supports a way of life that is healthier, greener and genuinely future proof.

“From green energy and biodiversity to education, care and connectivity, we’re laying the foundations for a community that will thrive for generations to come.”