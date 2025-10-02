Plans submitted to build 58 new homes on the outskirts of Banbury

Plans have been submitted to build 58 new homes on land off Broughton Road on the outskirts of Banbury.

Lone Star Land Limited has applied to Cherwell District Council for permission to build the 12-acre housing estate.

The proposed development is situated on land north of Broughton Road, and to the south and west of the existing housing estates at Calthorpe Gardens and Balmoral Drive.

If granted permission, the developers say the site will contain “at least 30 per cent affordable housing (of which 70 per cent will be affordable housing, and 30 per cent will be shared ownership).”

The development will also include public open space and pedestrian paths leading to Broughton Road to the south and to the residential development to the north.

A new road junction on the Broughton Road will be the only vehicle access point to the proposed estate.

A spokesperson for Savills, who are acting as agents for Lone Star Land Limited, said: “The development would provide much-needed housing, including affordable housing, in a sustainable location on the edge of Banbury.

“The site is well-served by local amenities and public transport, ensuring that residents have access to essential services and facilities.

“The development would also enhance the local community by providing open spaces and recreational areas, contributing to the overall quality of life for residents.”

However, some residents have raised objections to the plans on grounds such as increased traffic, disturbance to local wildlife, and concerns that the sewage systems will be unable to cope.

One neighbour to the development said: “We can already see issues with the additional traffic on the Broughton Road. Queensway, which joins Broughton Road, is regularly at a stand at rush hour.

“The traffic issues are compounded by the lack of a sustainable transport plan, lack of safe cycling lanes, lack of public transport. Adding more houses in Banbury without addressing the wider transport challenges isn't sustainable.”

Another resident added: “When is the council going to realise Banbury is at capacity due to the poor infrastructure, the road network does not work, all the housing is on one end of the town and all the industry and the Gateway shopping centre is at the other end. It's about time Banbury had a major ring road!

“The field is full of wildlife, there are lots of deer living in the field, woodpeckers, and lots of species of other birds are prevalent.

“Drainage and sewage are a problem at this end of town, the sewage pumping system has failed on several occasions, causing horrible smells and a backlog in the pipework. Denbigh Close drain often back up and flood garages even after being reported on 'Fix My Street'.”

Others have commented that the Broughton Road is too busy to build a junction leading to the estate, and if it goes ahead, it could pottentially cause traffic concerns.

Residents are able to leave comments on the plans until Thursday, October 16, and the council’s planning committee aims to make its decision next month (Friday, November 21).

To view the plans in full, visit: https://planningregister.cherwell.gov.uk/Planning/Display/25/02174/OUT#undefined