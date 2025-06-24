Plans submitted to build 150 more homes as part of a huge Banbury development

Plans to build up to 150 more homes as part of a huge housing development on the edge of Banbury have been lodged.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developer Manor Oak Homes applied to build the homes on the land at Hanwell Fields, on the northern side of Dukes Meadow Drive.

The homes would form the third phase of the development, after plans to build 78 homes were granted in May 2024 and a further 114 homes were given planning permission after an appeal in January 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The final decision will be made by Cherwell District Council’s planning committee.

Plans to build up to 150 more homes as part of a huge housing development on the edge of Banbury have been lodged.

The applicant’s planning documents argue that the council’s “significantly deficient housing land supply” mean the scheme should be approved “without delay”.

It adds: “The highways impact of the proposed development will be adequately accommodated by the existing road network.

“Otherwise, the sustainable location of the site will ensure that the use of sustainable forms of transport is maximised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds that the site is a 450-metre walk from the nearest bus stop, offering “regular services” into the town centre.

A total of 45 homes will be affordable housing, representing 30 per cent of the development.

Cllr Andrew Crichton, who represents Banbury Hardwick on the county council, said he had “serious concerns” about the proposal as it stands.

He said: “This proposal, like the two next to it, does not include any shops or community buildings like a community centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It looks like the plan is for people to use the Hanwell Fields shops, but those are already very busy.

“People living here will need more local shops and services.

“There is no public transport in this area at all.

“This means even more people will have to rely on cars.

“Many people living nearby on Lapsley Drive already have problems because there are no buses. What is the plan to fix this?”

He added that he had shared his views with the county council as part of the consultation and that he urged residents to do the same at Cherwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan to build 114 homes was initially refused by the planning committee in August.

Prior to that, the developer applied for the second phase to be 176 homes, but this was withdrawn.

The 114-home plan was considered again in January and approved by councillors, who cited the need for the council to meet its five-year housing supply after the reforms to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) increased the districts housing targets.

The public consultation has already been opened, and residents can comment on the planning portal (25/01545/OUT) before July 17.