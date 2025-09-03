Plans submitted to build 150 homes as part of development on edge of Banbury

Pre-application plans to build up to 150 homes on the outskirts of Banbury have been lodged to the council.

Hargreaves Residential Developments Ltd, which has its offices in West Sussex, has submitted a ‘screening opinion’ application to build the homes on land west of the A423 Southam Road in Banbury.

This application was submitted to Cherwell District Council to determine whether it would need an Environmental Impact Assessment.

The developer anticipates that an outline application for 130 homes on the 11.5 hectare site will be submitted in the future.

Vehicular, cycle and pedestrian access would be taken from a new junction onto the A423, with a footpath and cycle connection link to the south.

The site neighbours housing on Dukes Meadow Drive, as well as Hanwell Brook and Banbury cemetery and crematorium.

The district council is aiming to make a decision on whether it requires an Environmental Impact Assessment by September 12.