Plans submitted for new housing estate on the edge of village near Banbury

Plans to build a new housing estate on the edge of a village near Banbury have been submitted.

An outline planning permission application for up to 135 homes in Deddington has been handed into Cherwell District Council.

As well as houses, the plans include a new day nursery and a public open space with children’s play area.

The application on land west of Banbury Road, Deddington, has been put together by Wood Environment and Infrastructure Solutions Ltd (Wood), on behalf of Bloor Homes South Midlands.

Some residents have expressed concerns about the extra pressures that new homes will put on the village's infrastructure.

In response, the developers said "There are no adverse impacts as a result of the development that would not be outweighed by the benefits, including providing market and affordable housing, extensive public open space, various economic benefits and more

than a 10 per cent biodiversity net gain."

The developers also suggested that is the proposed new nursery could replace the existing Deddington Village Nursery housed in a small temporary building located off Hempton Road.

Wood said it has, on behalf of Bloor Homes, informally approached Deddington Parish Council about the plans and said it would also "undertake additional consultation on the proposed scheme which will provide an opportunity for the public to learn more about the proposals and ask questions" - and, based on the feedback, make amendments if they are "considered necessary".