An artist's impression of what part of the development would look like

Developer Chancerygate has submitted plans to speculatively build a new 55,000 sq ft light industrial and warehousing development on the Boundary Road Industrial Estate in Brackley.

Called Boundary43, the proposed scheme on a vacant two-and-a-half- acre site will be made up of 14 'Grade A' units ranging from 2,050 sq ft to 19,125 sq ft with a gross development value of £10m.

Chancerygate development director, George Dickens, said: "This will be an exciting development for the town and given the site’s proximity to Silverstone we anticipate attracting occupiers from the motor sport and high-tech industry.

"Grade A supply is very limited in the region, especially on a freehold basis. With planning now submitted, we are looking forward to working with the council in bringing forward this exciting development.”