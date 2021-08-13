Plans submitted for 14-unit industrial development in Brackley
The application is for a total of 55,000 sq ft for light industrial use and warehousing
Developer Chancerygate has submitted plans to speculatively build a new 55,000 sq ft light industrial and warehousing development on the Boundary Road Industrial Estate in Brackley.
Called Boundary43, the proposed scheme on a vacant two-and-a-half- acre site will be made up of 14 'Grade A' units ranging from 2,050 sq ft to 19,125 sq ft with a gross development value of £10m.
Chancerygate development director, George Dickens, said: "This will be an exciting development for the town and given the site’s proximity to Silverstone we anticipate attracting occupiers from the motor sport and high-tech industry.
"Grade A supply is very limited in the region, especially on a freehold basis. With planning now submitted, we are looking forward to working with the council in bringing forward this exciting development.”
Agents for the development are Brown & Co and White Commercial. For more information visit www.chancerygate.com