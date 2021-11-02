Plans show developers look to build 49 new homes in Banbury

The planning application submitted to Cherwell District Council by Savills on behalf of developers Lone Star Land Limited proposes building 49 homes, which includes both houses and flats.

The new development would be south east of Milestone Farm off Broughton Road with access from Balmoral Avenue.

The site lies to the west of Bretch Hill, and is separated into two parts with the main part of the site comprises the northernmost field to the south of Thornbury Rise. This is connected to a southern area of land adjacent to Broughton Road which is proposed as an attenuation basin to serve the development.

Developers have submitted plans with Cherwell District Council to build 49 new homes off Broughton Road near Banbury. (Image from the developer's planning application submitted to the council)

The site is 3.11 hectares, and is currently in agricultural use.

The proposal claims the development will offer a variety dwellings ranging from one and two bed apartments, to one bed maisonettes, and two, three and four bed houses. The proposed development also includes a mix of terrace, maisonettes, semi-detached and detached homes. Thirty per cent of the homes will be classed as 'affordable.'

The plans include a footway/cycleway into the site from the east. A pedestrian connection along the northern boundary would also be provided. A circular walk is proposed around the edge of the site.

Cherwell District Council officials have confirmed a decision will likely be made on the outline planning application for the development in January 2022.