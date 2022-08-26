Plans put forward for 250 homes on the edge of Banbury

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bloor Homes Western has put forward an outline planning application for 250 homes on the site marked in red.

Bloor Homes Western has put forward an outline planning application to Cherwell District Council for more housing as part of the new Banbury Rise housing development in the Bretch Hill area A422.

The housing developers say 30 per cent of the 250 homes will be 'affordable housing'.

The development will include public open spaces and a playground, as well as footpath and cycleway connections.

Bloor Homes Western said that traffic for the new homes will be via Edinburgh Way, with additional pedestrian and cycle connections via Dover Avenue and Balmoral Avenue.

Earlier this year, a planning application was put forward to see if the 250-home development needed an Environmental Impact Assessment, due to the homes adjoining Withycombe Farmhouse.

That application received a few objections from residents, mainly about the extra traffic and the need for more facilities - including shops, doctors, dentists and a school - to cover all the extra homes.

One objector said: "The number of houses proposed in this plan is a concern to me, approximately 250 houses could mean additional 500 cars driving through the current development via Bretch Hill/George Parish and Edinburgh Way access roads which are not fit for this sort of purpose.

"At present, these two entrance roads are not wide enough at the bends to fit two passing cars comfortably and I feel that potential collisions on these roads are a significant concern with the current level of travel accessing the development, let alone an additional 250 more houses."

Another added: "The access to site is already a problem on busy days. With more houses on the same roads it will be impossible."

Writing to the developers, Cherwell District Council planners said: "The concerns of local residents in respect to additional traffic and the use of existing access routes are noted.

"However, officers consider that whilst additional residential development on this site would increase the number of cars using the existing estate roads and access points, given the scale of the potential development for up to 250 dwellings, a comprehensive Transport Assessment would be sufficient to consider the full impacts of the development."