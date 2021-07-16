Plans for 825 new homes in Banbury approved, including commitment for new Banbury United football grounds

On Thursday July 15, Cherwell District Council’s planning committee resolved to approve an application for 825 new homes. Providing land for the new football ground is a requirement associated with this planning permission.

Cllr Colin Clarke, lead member for planning, said: “Residents know that Longford Park is a key housing location for the growth of Banbury. This planning application reflects housing allocations in our local plan, which guides our vision for development in the district.

“New homes have to come with the right infrastructure and that includes leisure provision. When we adopted the Local Plan, we included a commitment to help Banbury United move to a new site. This decision is a positive step towards securing a new ground.

Illustration of the plans for 825 new homes to come the Longford Park area of Banbury approved by Cherwell District Council on Thursday July 15 (Image from the planning application)

“As a local councillor I know that Banbury United is a very important part of the life of the town. Coming off the back of England’s superb run at Euro 2020, this is more footballing news that local fans can welcome.”

700 of the new homes will occupy land to the southeast of Longford Park on a site allocated for housing in the council’s local plan. A further 125 homes will occupy part of an adjoining site identified for the new football ground with a secondary school. A new access road will contact to Oxford Road and parkland will be provided.

An agreement to secure the land for the football ground must be made before planning permission is granted.

There will also need to be a legal agreement to secure contributions towards the improvement or development of other local leisure facilities, highways improvements; and to ensure that 30 per cent of the homes are affordable.

The housing development project would include a mix of one to five bedroom properties, which would include bungalows, terraces, semi-detached and detached houses with private garden space and parking provision. The proposed development will also include a 'proportion' of affordable homes.

As the planning application is at outline stage, ‘reserved matters’ applications will need to be received and determined before work can begin. This would detail the design and layout of the new homes. A separate application will also be needed for the new football ground.

There were more than 100 objections submitted to Cherwell District Council for the application.

Cllr Clarke said during the meeting: "The majority of the objections have come from residents at Longford Park and I would suggest that the majority of them have raised concerns in regards to access or construction traffic to the new site.

"There is already a problem on Longford Park with street car parking and trying to get down those roads sometimes in your own private car is very very difficult. So it's very good to see a new road is going to be built, which will be used by construction traffic so that eases that particular situation.

"...Also a site for a new secondary school. Banbury is fast expanding and population will soon be 50,000 and we will soon be in dire need of a new secondary school."

Concerns

Cllr Clarke added: "I have to say I still have concerns to the volume of traffic coming off the whole of the new Longford Park estate. Banbury already suffers gridlock going into the town at various different times from the flyover right into the town centre.