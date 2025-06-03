Plans to build up to 55 homes in Hook Norton are set to get the green light from the council.

Plans to build up to 55 homes in Hook Norton are set to be approved by the district council.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladman Developments Ltd submitted the plans for the land northwest of Railway Farm on Station Road on the outskirts of the village to Cherwell District Council last December.

The abutment wall of the former railway station would also be demolished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The development will also include a children’s play area, a central green space in the middle, and a green stretch on the eastern side of the development to separate homes from the woodland next to it.

Gladman Developments Ltd submitted plans for homes for the land northwest of Railway Farm on Station Road on the outskirts of the village to Cherwell District Council last December.

If approved, it would lie directly next to another development for 42 homes, which is currently under construction.

The scheme currently has 36 objections and no supporting comments from members of the public.

One resident said: “Hook Norton is a rural village with poor accessibility and only very limited shops and services available locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Walking and cycling maybe appropriate for trips within the village but are highly unlikely for non-recreational trips beyond.

“A bus service is available but with a limited number of destinations.”

She added that many of the services “are now at breaking point”.

Another said: “Roads are crumbling already, adding a potential 55 extra cars to the road will create a dangerous situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The nature of the village is already under threat this will push it even further in the wrong direction.”

She went on to add: “There is unequal distribution of new houses being built and this village has been hit the hardest, one with the least capacity to cope with it.”

Hook Norton Parish Council objected to the plans, arguing that it ignores the Hook Norton neighbourhood plan which states a maximum of 20 houses per development, that the doctors and dentists in the village are already at capacity, and that it would worsen congestion.

The lead local flood authority (Oxfordshire County Council) are objecting subject to further information about the scheme being submitted, while Naturespace are objecting over the impact on Great Crested Newts.

However, planning officers have recommended the plans for approval due to the council’s inability to deliver a five-year land supply, as long as the lead local flood authority and Naturespace remove their objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officers’ report on the application also noted that the 42-home development next to this one was allowed at appeal in context of a 3.5-year housing land supply.

The district council’s planning committee will make a decision on the plans on Thursday, June 5.