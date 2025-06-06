Plans for 55 homes in Hook Norton have been approved despite opposition

Plans to build up to 55 homes in Hook Norton have been approved which has raised fears over the area being “ruined” to “meet quotas”.

The homes will be built on the land northwest of Railway Farm on Station Road on the outskirts of the village, next to another 42-home development which is being built.

The structural wall of the former railway station would also be demolished.

The scheme received 36 objections and no supporting comments from members of the public.

However, planning officers recommended the plans for approval due to the council’s inability to deliver a five-year land supply.

The application was discussed at the Cherwell District Council planning committee meeting on Thursday, June 6.

Local resident Catharine Sloan also spoke against the plans.

She said: “Sadly I’m under no illusion that the council may approve this application simply to meet quotas that are ruining villages.

“There is an uneven distribution of new houses, and [Hook Norton] is being hit hardest.

“It simply does not have the sustainable infrastructure. The narrow roads, the dentists, the GP [and] the school are all going to suffer.”

She also mentioned she spoke to Sean Woodcock, MP for Banbury, who agreed that villages “should not be open to extreme development”.

Councillor David Rogers, who represents the Deddington ward, urged councillors to reject the plans at the meeting.

He said: “It is a really difficult time to be a planning committee.

“The government are taking away the levers that we have to represent the members of our communities.

“It is really difficult to explain [to residents] how application after application comes before this committee and yet we appear to be powerless to do anything about them.”

He added that he was “delighted” for council officers for asking the Integrated Care Board to provide a contribution to Bloxham and Hook Norton Surgery, but was disappointed that none of the developer funding would go to the primary school.

Liz Sparrow from Hook Norton Parish Council also spoke out against the scheme after the parish council lodged an objection.

James Whitehead spoke on behalf of Gladman Developments Ltd, and said the scheme would provide “much-needed” homes that would create “substantial local benefit”.

The amended plans were granted with 10 votes in favour, two against and four abstentions.

The development will also include a children’s play area, a central green space in the middle, and a green stretch on the eastern side of the development to separate homes from the woodland next to it.