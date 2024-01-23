Plans are well under way for new 250-home housing development on the edge of Banbury

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposals put forward by Bloor Homes Western for the new estate south of Banbury Rise and surrounding Withycombe Farmhouse were given permission last year.

While the outlining plans were granted by the planning committee at Cherwell District Council, the finer details - the 'reversed matter' - of the development still need to be worked out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In their latest plans submitted to the council, the developers say that 30 per cent of the 250 homes will be 'affordable housing' (defined by the government as homes sold at least at 20 per cent below market value) and the new estate will feature public open spaces, a children’s playground, and cycle paths.

Developers Bloor Homes Western have put forward an outline planning application for 250 homes on the site marked in red.

However, some concerned neighbours believe the area south of Stratford Road and parallel to Bretch Hill Road has already seen too much development in recent years.

In the objections to the plans, one neighbour said: “Bloor Homes have already built on a substantial amount of land behind Bretch Hill on the fields (Banbury Rise). Our countryside is being destroyed.

"We regularly walk across the fields with our young child and dog, for a good source of exercise and aiding our mental wellbeing. To reduce our countryside even further is an outrageous suggestion.”

Advertisement

Advertisement