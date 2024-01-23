Plans are well under way for new 250-home housing development on the edge of Banbury
and live on Freeview channel 276
The proposals put forward by Bloor Homes Western for the new estate south of Banbury Rise and surrounding Withycombe Farmhouse were given permission last year.
While the outlining plans were granted by the planning committee at Cherwell District Council, the finer details - the 'reversed matter' - of the development still need to be worked out.
Advertisement
Advertisement
In their latest plans submitted to the council, the developers say that 30 per cent of the 250 homes will be 'affordable housing' (defined by the government as homes sold at least at 20 per cent below market value) and the new estate will feature public open spaces, a children’s playground, and cycle paths.
However, some concerned neighbours believe the area south of Stratford Road and parallel to Bretch Hill Road has already seen too much development in recent years.
In the objections to the plans, one neighbour said: “Bloor Homes have already built on a substantial amount of land behind Bretch Hill on the fields (Banbury Rise). Our countryside is being destroyed.
"We regularly walk across the fields with our young child and dog, for a good source of exercise and aiding our mental wellbeing. To reduce our countryside even further is an outrageous suggestion.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
Some residents have claimed that the roads are too narrow to handle the traffic the new estate will bring, while others have raised worries that the quiet pedestrian and cyclist access road Balmoral Avenue could be ‘used as an access road (rat run) for motorbikes/cars.’