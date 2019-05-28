Planning applications for Cherwell and South Northants

The following applications were submitted to Cherwell District and South Northants Councils this week.

Cherwell District Council

19/00935/TCA_5 – Five day notice, T1856 x lime – reduce crown height by up to five metres to lower secondary canopy growth. Remove deadwood (exempt), Peoples Park, Warwick Road, Banbury.

19/00151/TCA – T1 Walnut – remove lowest limb extending over north boundary and reduce back to suitable growth points by 1.5m remaining canopy overhanging the fence, 27 East Street, Fritwell.

19/00150/TCA – T1 x Yew – reduce canopy by 5ft over Manor Cottage garage and lift canopy over roof by 4ft. Reduce canopy by up to 8ft over neighbours annex; Rectory Farmhouse and lift canopy over roof by 4ft, Manor Court Cottage, North Side, Steeple Aston.

19/00149/TCA – Cuprocyparis leylandii (T1) – fell due to shallow rooting and proximity to wall, 22 Priory Road, Bicester.

19/00922/AGN – A new machinery building to store machinery in throughout the year, OS Parcel 5034, adjoining and south east of railway line north east of M40, Merton.

19/00043/NMA – Change plot 87 from an open market unit to an affordable rent unit (proposed as non-material amendment to 06/00967/OUT – 17/02072/REM), KMF South West Bicester development site, Pioneer Way, Bicester.

19/00844/F – New access to lower ground floor to the front of the house and internal alterations, 103 West Street, Banbury.

19/00834/F – garage/workshop rear extension and garden summer house, Meadow Cottage, 6 The Colony, Colony Road, Sibford Gower.

19/00831/OUT – Outline – residential development of up to 15 dwellings, land south of Home Farm House, Clifton Road, Deddington.

19/00825/LB – Replace existing garden wall, reduce depth of existing shed, restoration of ground floor shutters to window overlooking garden, Wilmere Lodge, Middleton Park, Middleton Stoney.

19/00810/F – Change of use of part of first floor level from shop/retail unit (Class A1) to a single residential flat (use Class C3) and associated works including insertion of rear access door and reinstatement of internal staircase, Blacks Outdoor, 9 High Street, Banbury.

19/00789/F – Demolish existing conservatory, build new single-storey extension. Extend front (in line with existing garage )and convert garage to new entrance with hall and study, 41 Germander Way, Bicester.

19/00740/F – Single-storey rear extension and change of use to turn the existing three-bed dwelling into two independent flats, 280 Bretch Hill, Banbury.

19/00741/F – Lower the kerb across the driveway to allow access to our residential property, 14 Cope Road, Banbury.

19/00673/F – Erection of new entrance gates, Merton Grounds Farm, Langford Lane, Merton.

19/00672/F – Erection of new garaging, Merton Grounds Farm, Langford Lane, Merton.

19/00608/ADV – New signs for newly constructed building, Kingsmere Community Centre, Whitelands Way, Bicester.

South Northants Council

S/2019/0958/FUL – Proposed rear extension (retrospective), 43 Horton Road, Middleton Cheney.

S/2019/0960/FUL – Replace garage door with brickwork and window, remove stud wall, 27 Elm Drive, Brackley.

S/2019/0961/FUL – Proposed new chimney pot, The Old Post Office, 4 Hogg End, Chipping Warden.

S/2019/0967/FUL – Front extension to garage and porch, Stonehaven, 5 Bell Lane, Syresham.

S/2019/0970/FUL – Proposed canopy porch over the front door, Lantern Cottage, The Square, Moreton Pinkney.

S/2019/0975/TCA – (T1) – Fell large sycamore by barn to ground level, (T2) – Fell large ivy covered ash tree on the right of drive next to breeze block barn, (T3) – Fell ash tree behind the right hand stone pillar as it’s a self set tree in the wrong location, (T4) – Fell ash tree behind the left hand stone pillar as it’s self set and in the wrong location, (T5) - Weeping willow – Remove lower damaged and dead branches, (T6) – Prunus Sp – Remove small group of prunus trees at the end of barn covered in ivy, Hill Farm, Overthorpe Road, Overthorpe.

S/2019/0977/TCA – T1 – Chamaecyparis Lawsoniana – remove lowest branch. T2 – Taxus Baccata – remove lower branches. T3 – Cupressus Lawsoniana – remove branch to north. T4 – Ulmus Procera – cut down this twinned pair of dead Ulmus Procera. T5 – grove of conifers, this grove comprises seven trees either side and from top to bottom of pumped waterfall, I wish to cut back the trees, a branch at a time, to restore the aesthetic effect without harming them arboriculturally. T6 – Pair of Juniperus Glauca possibly Squamata, I wish to raise the crown to 2.5 m above level of lawn and thereby substantially reduce the weight of the trees, Thorpe Mandeville Court, Banbury Lane, Thorpe Mandeville.

S/2019/0980/FUL – Single-storey side extension (amendment to planning permission S/2019/0221/FUL to allow the addition of a shower and toilet in the roof void), 15 High Street, Eydon.

S/2019/0990/FUL – Proposed construction of a track from Mill Lane to buildings at Court House Farm and the construction of a new access point onto Mill Lane, Kings Sutton, land east of Court House Farm, Mill Lane, Kings Sutton.