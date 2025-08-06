Plan for 50 homes in Banbury area village get the green light in spite of community's opposition

A plan for 50 homes extending Milcombe village have been given the green light in spite of the community's opposition.

The outline planning application for land next The Old Piggeries, Bloxham Road was made for an agricultural field just outside the boundaries of the village, extending along Bloxham Road.

Developer Neptune Land Promotion had wanted 90 homes on the site, which lies adjacent to Portland Road and Newcombe Road. However this was refused a year ago.

This second application is to build 50 properties. But it was strongly opposed by Milcombe Parish Council which fears continued development of both Bloxham and Milcombe could eventually lead to the two being combined – with Milcombe losing its identity as a small independent village.

Parish councillor Myra Peters told last Thursday’s Cherwell District Planning committee: “Milcombe is identified by the local plan as being suitable for small development, for minor development, in-filling and conversions. A 50-house development is none of these.

"The western edge of Milcombe already has been extended by the building of Oak Farm comprising 74 houses and a further 35 houses to the rear of Heath Close which, after 18 months, has not even been started.

"Ten years ago, we were changed from a Category C village and catapulted into category A with no consultation with the local parish council. We do understand Milcombe is to be downgraded to a smaller category village within the council's plans for 2040.

"We do not have the infrastructure. We are entirely dependent on Bloxham or Hook Norton for doctors, dentists, primary schools and secondary schools,” she said.

Mrs Peters said the developer’s claim that children could walk or cycle to Bloxham Primary School – across the fields or along the A361, which has no footpath – were not feasible.

"The only safe way is by car. Most of these children might not be eligible for a bus because they'll be too close. So that will just cause more chaos outside Bloxham Primary School and it makes a joke of 250 bicycle facilities on this development.

“The only schools available are in Bloxham and Chipping Norton and it's well known these facilities are very close to breaking point due to their own villages being over developed.

"It will also have a huge impact on the existing houses along Portland Road and Newcombe Close, which for decades have enjoyed an open vista of rolling countryside that this development will eradicate.

"The new properties that will back onto the existing houses in Portland Road; you will need significant distances from the ends of the existing gardens to maintain privacy for the existing residents.

"Our sewage system is very old and unfit for purpose. During the heavy rainfall we had last year, the system struggled to cope and excess sewage was in people's gardens.”

Aaron Swainley, agent for developers Neptune, said: “We're proposing up to 50 homes, including 18 affordable... The scale of development has been reduced... The proposals are submitted in accordance with Cherwell Local Plan policy’s villages, one which categorises Milcombe as a category A village.

"This application represents an opportunity for Cherwell District Council to make up its housing land supply shortfall, which currently stands at 2.3 years. As Cherwell District Council cannot demonstrate a five year housing land supply, the presumption is of favour of sustainable development.

"In addition to the housing, we're providing a large area of public open space to ensure the development is softened within the landscape setting, particularly when viewed from the north east, and the appraisals also provide biodiversity net gain. We consider our scheme also enhances and softens the setting of Portland Road and Newcombe Close when approaching the village from Bloxham Road to the east.

"We are also proposing a children's playground. We're also ensuring the public right of way follows its official alignment. Following discussions with your officer, we've enlarged the landscape buffer between the development and Portland Road and Newcombe Close to ensure privacy and amenity for existing residents and new occupants of the site.

"There are no technical objections to the scheme from consultees, which is welcomed. Other than the objection from Milcombe Parish Council, I want to specifically highlight there are no objections from the education authority or the highway authority.

"This site is available and deliverable, and is stated will help the council meet its housing land supply. It is noted Neptune Group, the parent company of Neptune Land Promotion Limited, have the ability to build out the scheme and deliver the homes quickly.

"Our preference (is) to start delivering the houses by mid 2027 and to have the site completed by 2029 we believe this application site will play a small but important role in helping the district meet its housing shortfall as well as addressing issues concerning affordability within the village and wider district.”

A total of 25 objections to the scheme were lodged with Cherwell. They included fears around the number of homes and how it would impact the infrastructure and character of the village.

Milcombe Parish Council’s objections were endorsed by Bloxham Parish Council which also came out against Neptune’s application.

Planning officers recommended the scheme for approval on the basis that it provides affordable housing to the area, that it would boost local businesses, and that the council cannot demonstrate a five-year housing supply. Councillors voted to accept their advice and approved the scheme, subject to various conditions listed by officers.

Councillor David Rogers proposed the scheme should be refused, but this was voted down with three voting for, 15 voting against and two abstaining.

Councillor Amanda Watkins proposed approving the scheme and adding conditions, such as creating a pedestrian footpath to make it safer for people to get to Bloxham.

The council later voted to approve the scheme, with 15 councillors voting in favour, three voting against and no-one abstaining.