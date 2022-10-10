Pilot flies near Banbury to create Queen's profile with 250-mile tribute flight

Pilot Amal Larhlid has drawn her own tribute to the Queen with 250-mile tribute flight - part of which was close to Leamington.

Amal Larhlid from London flew a Piper PA-28 for two hours in her tribute, to raise money for Hospice UK.

The route flew to the west of Banbury and the crown stretched from Newport Pagnell to Rugby, with a jewel in the centre directly over Northampton.

On her fundraising page before her flight, she said: "People from around the globe came together to mourn and remember Her Late Majesty the Queen. She was an inspiration to many generations, devoting herself to service for 70 years.

"I do believe in the power of remembrance and appreciation in times like these, and I’ll be flying the portrait of Her Late Majesty to pay my respect. She will always be in our hearts, and so will our loved ones who left us too."

She told Flightradar24 she had to stay "laser focused on the track" but the challenge was "great fun".

She said that the hardest part of the flight had been creating the crown due to the tight turns.

Talking about her choice to raise money for hospices, she added: “As an ambassador for Hospice UK I wanted to raise money for an organisation that does important work and pay respect to a symbol of service and selflessness.

"Hospices weren’t available to me when I needed them as a child, so I am passionate about helping every child - and every adult, to get the care they need, when they need it.