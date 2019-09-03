Pictures show the 42 shop units sitting EMPTY in Banbury as town centre retailers continue to struggle

Out of town retail parks, online shopping, expensive parking and costly rates have been cited repeatedly on social media as deterrents to shopping - and trading - in the town centre. But those in the know say the challenges are also opportunities. Cherwell District Council and property agents are pursuing experience-led development including restaurants, street food and niche shops such as retro clothing and the new Parsons Street sweet shop. “We have identified trends towards leisure experiences and street food, which cannot be replicated online," said a council spokesman who encourages small businesses to apply for rates relief. Neil Wild of the Banbury and District Chamber of Commerce said some properties are remaining empty while new owners revamp upper floors into flats. “It’s critical we all recognise the excellent Banbury town centre businesses who provide a specialist and niche offer worthy of our support," he said. Banbury Business Investment District (BID) is to reveal results of a new survey next month, indicating how the town centre can be rejuvenated. Scroll through our gallery to see the 39 units sat empty in Banbury.

Empty units in Banbury jpimedia Buy a Photo

Empty units in Banbury jpimedia Buy a Photo

Empty units in Banbury jpimedia Buy a Photo

Empty units in Banbury jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more