Pictures of the 'sink hole' bridge that has forced closure of the A361 near Banbury

By Roseanne Edwards
Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:09 BST
Highways engineers have released pictures of the 'sink hole' in a bridge that has forced them to close the main A361 near Banbury for repairs.

The pictures show the hole in the centre of the road, which motorists say has had a ‘hump’ in it for some time.

Police attended the scene early today and turned away motorists, causing huge congestion in both Chipping Warden and Wardington, which has four notorious bends.

Oxfordshire County Council has inspected the hole and estimate that repairs are going to take weeks or months.

Meanwhile they have suggested an alternative route to Daventry via Southam. Villagers in neighbouring communities including Appletree, Cropredy, Williamscote and Chacombe may see a huge increase in drivers using their village roads.

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: “As this is an emergency road closure, we have only closed the road and set up the diversion below at this stage.

“Any future repair plans will include more new diversionary routes.”

The hole that has appeared in the main A361 Banbury to Daventry Road outside Wardington

The hole that has appeared in the main A361 Banbury to Daventry Road outside Wardington Photo: OCC

A picture of the Wardington to Chipping Warden road where it is closed to traffic after a hole appeared in the surface

A picture of the Wardington to Chipping Warden road where it is closed to traffic after a hole appeared in the surface Photo: OCC

The initial diversion route between Banbury and Daventry suggested by Oxfordshire County Council

The initial diversion route between Banbury and Daventry suggested by Oxfordshire County Council Photo: Google

Beneath the road surface, looking through the sink hole

Beneath the road surface, looking through the sink hole Photo: OCC

