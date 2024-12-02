Pictures of the 'sink hole' bridge that has forced closure of the A361 near Banbury

The pictures show the hole in the centre of the road, which motorists say has had a ‘hump’ in it for some time.

Police attended the scene early today and turned away motorists, causing huge congestion in both Chipping Warden and Wardington, which has four notorious bends.

Oxfordshire County Council has inspected the hole and estimate that repairs are going to take weeks or months.

Meanwhile they have suggested an alternative route to Daventry via Southam. Villagers in neighbouring communities including Appletree, Cropredy, Williamscote and Chacombe may see a huge increase in drivers using their village roads.

An Oxfordshire County Council spokesman said: “As this is an emergency road closure, we have only closed the road and set up the diversion below at this stage.

“Any future repair plans will include more new diversionary routes.”

