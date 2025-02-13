Pictures: HRH Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh pays a visit to Chipping Norton charity

During the visit, His Royal Highness discovered how the charity helps Chipping Norton residents of all ages through a wide-range of services.

The Duke of Edinburgh took a tour of the charity’s premise and met with families, children and pensioners using The Branch’s services that day.

The Branch Trust was initially established in 2015, working alongside the Christians Against Poverty group to help local families with their debt and financial problems.

However, it was quickly determined that there was a lack of services available covering a number issues for the residents of Chipping Norton and the nearby villages.

CEO and founder of The Branch Trust, Emma Kennedy, said: “61 per cent of west Oxfordshire is rural and in our work here we found that lots of people were not able to access the services that they needed because of transport issues and finances.

“This meant that people were missing hospital appointments, their mental health appointments or employment needs so we started running those services around ten years ago.

“We recognised there was a need to pull in the statutory and voluntary services that these areas needed to thrive. So we have created a hub in the town centre where we can work with other agencies like Citizen’s Advice, Mind, Oxford Parent and Infant Project.”

The Branch moved into an old bank in the town centre in 2020 and has since grown to run sessions and classes for around 200 people every week.

Whilst refurbishing the building during Covid, the charity cooked 46,000 meals to be delivered to local residents unable to access food.

This led to the group’s community chef Nick Pullen launching a cooking lesson group for young people struggling to access education.

The group now focuses on using cooking and gardening as a way to build up students confidence so that they perform better at school.

The Branch also hosts regular young parents groups, toddler groups and sessions for elderly residents with a focus on holistic care.

Emma said: “People may come along because they are struggling with housing but on that journey we discover they are in debt so refer them to Christians Against Poverty.

“Since we have been in the middle of the town (Around nine months) we have seen a threefold in people accessing support, this is why it’s important for us to be here.”

After visiting The Branch, His Royal Highness said: “Thank you very much indeed for inviting me to come and visit The Branch to see the amazing project that you have managed to bring to fruition.

“I would like to congratulate you on not just having the vision but actually seeing it all the way through. It has obviously been quite an adventure to get to this point and evidently also, just by seeing the sheer number of people you have engaged with, has been something which has been much desired and is doing some fantastic work.”

For more information about The Branch, visit: https://www.thebranchtrust.org/

