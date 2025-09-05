Pictures and video: The Lloyds Tour of Britain cycle race finishes at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park

Frenchman Romain Grégoire beat former race winner Julian Alaphilippe to the line at the country park to take the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men race lead.

Warwickshire hosted the tour’s longest stage today, which stretched from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The riders also had to climb over 2,100 metres of elevation, which included tackling the brutal 5.7% average gradient of the Burton Dassett Hills three times.

Several thousand spectators from across the country travelled to the popular beauty spot near Banbury to take in the spectacle.

Tomorrow the riders will head to Wales for Stage Five, which sees them start in Pontypool and finish with a double ascent of The Tumble near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire.

Tour of Britain Thousands of fans gathered at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park to watch the spectacle.

Tour of Britain The front group climb through Burton Dassett Country Park

Tour of Britain Romain Grégoire (Groupama – FDJ) winner of stage 4