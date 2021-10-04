Pick your own sunflowers service in Kineton raises thousands for local charities

Jilly and Chris from Lodge Farm Sunflowers

Visitors at Lodge Farm, Kineton were invited to pick a sunflower for 50p per stem and people flocked in their hundreds throughout August and September.

Money raised went to Shipston Home Nursing and Cyclists Fighting Cancer this summer.

Rebecca Mawle, head of community fundraising for Shipston Home Nursing, said: “The field of sunflowers was stunning – such an uplifting sight for visitors and passers-by.

"We are so grateful to Jilly and Chris at Lodge Farm for their extraordinary dedication and extremely hard work for a month, baking cakes to sell with hot drinks and manning the sales of their sunflowers.