Photos: Here's how some Banbury area school pupils celebrated World Book Day

World Book Day 2022 was celebrated with a costume catwalk at Harriers Academy Banbury. From Dr Zeus to Mary Poppins and even Gandolf, youngsters took inspiration from their favourite book characters. Pupils started the day with a whole school assembly where they were reminded about the magic of reading and its importance.

Stephanie Pamplin, vice principal at Harriers, said: ‘’World Book Day is a chance to bring reading to life. It is an opportunity for the children to dive into wonderful world of literature. The discussions, activities and workshops widen the children’s reading and cultural horizons and the children go away excited to read and with a passion to pick up a book.’’

Pupils at St John's Priory School dressed up as their favourite book characters. Their Little Conkers Nursery children dressed up as Tigers and invited families to join them for a 'The Tiger Who Came to Tea' themed Come & Play morning.

Longford Park Primary in Bodicote staff dressed up as Where's Wally. The children were given a series of clues to solve in order to find the 'real' Where's Wally.

The children at Orchard Fields Community School enjoyed dressing up as their favourite book characters. The younger children learnt the story 'The hungry caterpillar' in French in a special assembly by Annabelle from a Lingotots.

At Dashwood Academy, students enjoyed bringing in their favourite piece of literature to read on World Book Day. Pupils were also allocated 20 minute slots on the school's 'Reading Bus' to spend time immersed in their favourite book.

Dashwood's Vice-Principal Sarah Gordon-Weeks said: ''In addition to the children bringing in their favourite books, we also had other fun activities lined up for them including designing book covers and making book marks. The children also spent time buddying up for reading sessions, this involved younger readers being supported by older children at the school as they read from a book.''

World Book Day®, a charity sponsored by National Book Tokens, celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

This week every children were sent home a WBD voucher which can be exchanged for any of this year’s books at most book shops and supermarkets. Otherwise, it can be used to reduce the price of most books by £1. This year’s books can be browsed here: https://www.worldbookday.com/books/

1. Pupils from St John's Priory School along with Headmistress Mrs Tracey Wilson dress up for World Book Day. Pictured outside the Banbury’s phone box library. (submitted photo from the school) Photo Sales

2. The children at Orchard Fields Community School dressed up at their favourite book characters for World Book Day. (pictured are pupils from the Year 2 class with Miss Giles and Mrs Browne - photo submitted from the school) Photo Sales

3. Staff dressed up as Where's Wally at Longford Park Primary in Bodicote, Banbury for World Book Day. The children were given a series of clues to solve in order to find the 'real' Where's Wally (Submitted photo) Photo Sales

4. Pupils at Harriers Academy Banbury dress up for World Book Day. Pictured: Jerzy (Worzel Gummige), Georgia ( Gandolf), Lilly ( Charlotte's web), Tamara and Stella (Mary Poppins), Wiktoria ( Pippi Longstocking), Bella (Halo), Isobel ( Adam Kay). (photo submitted from the school) Photo Sales